“Defo f**k him!” - Leon Edwards says there’s no love lost between him and Jorge Masvidal years after their backstage brawl

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal were infamously involved in a backstage brawl following UFC Fight Night 147 in 2019.

The footage showcases Masvidal conducting an interview as Edwards walks past, who calls out 'Gamebred' for a potential fight in the future. But after 'Rocky' told the former BMF title holder to "shut up," Masvidal walked over to the now-welterweight champion and landed a sharp combination of punches.

The incident appeared to serve 'Gamebred' far better than it did Edwards, with Masvidal coining the famous "three-piece and a soda" term off the back of the brawl.

During a recent interview with Simon Jordan, 'Rocky' was asked if he had any regrets about the situation or if his feelings towards Jorge Masvidal had changed in the years since the incident. He said this:

"That was a weird one for me. I don't like [Masvidal], never really liked him. We got into a little backstage brawl after the fights... Defo f**k him! That's the energy. Even though you could say we all work together, you could say that, but there's people that you won't like, right? And he's one guy that I don't really like."

Listen to Leon Edwards' comments below (45:30):

Michael 'Venom' Page eyes an all-British classic against Leon Edwards

Michael 'Venom' Page is a fighter that UFC fans have wished to see compete in the octagon for years.

'MVP' is one of the most exciting and dynamic strikers that MMA has seen in the past decade, and he will finally get the chance to showcase his skills in MMA's biggest promotion after being signed in December 2023.

Page will take on Kevin Holland as part of a stacked UFC 299 card, which will take place in Miami on Mar. 9.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, the promotional newcomer made it clear he wasn't looking past 'Trailblazer'. But he did share the one dream fight that he would like to have in the UFC, an all-British affair with welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

He said this:

"It's not really just a fight, it's more about the occasion. Leon Edwards, and I'm cool with him, there's no bad blood there. We're prize fighters at the end of the day. But we also spoke about what's happening in the UK, and what's happening for the UK right now. I can already foresee me and Leon Edwards in a stadium."

Watch the interview below:

