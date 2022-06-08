Deiveson Figueiredo is not seriously considering a move up to bantamweight, says Chael Sonnen - "He is threatening to give us what we want"

Chael Sonnen has raised questions about Deiveson Figueiredo's recent threats to move up a weight class. The former UFC middleweight believes the UFC flyweight champ has teased a move up to bantamweight as fans would love to see that happen.

According to 'The American Gangster', fans love the idea of seeing any fighter change their division as it opens up a plethora of matchups. However, Sonnen personally doesn't think 'Dues da Guerra' is serious about his threats. The 45-year-old recently said on YouTube:

"If I had my preference, of course, I would love new matchups. So he's threatening to give us what we want. Which is him in a new way. Just hold the thought, cause I think he's kidding. I think he's joking. He's threatening to give us what obviously we would prefer to have. You take any fighter at any weight class we would love if you move them into a new division with all fresh pairing. We would love this. So he's threatening to give us what obviously we would prefer."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Deiveson Figueiredo is currently recovering from a hand injury with a return targeted in October or November. Meanwhile, the UFC has set up an interim flyweight title fight between Figueiredo's arch-rival Brandon Moreno and surging contender Kai Kara-France, scheduled to go down at UFC 277 in July.

'Deus da Guerra' clearly expressed his displeasure with the interim title fight, calling it 'plastic'. Additionally, the Brazilian has teased a move up to bantamweight while demanding higher pay to continue at flyweight.

Deiveson Figueiredo believes the UFC did not buy into his hand injury claim

Deiveson Figueiredo claims a major miscommunication with the UFC led to the setting up of an interim flyweight title fight. 'Deus da Guerra' believes the UFC did not fully buy into his hand injury claim.

According to Figueiredo, the UFC somehow did not receive the documents they were supposed to, verfying his injury. However, the UFC flyweight champion is upset that they set up an interim title fight instead of reaching out to him. The Brazilian recentlytold MMA Fighting:

“I’m very upset, and I’ll send the UFC all the exams I have that prove my injury, because I’ve heard that they haven’t received these documents. Of course that’s what happened, man. I think there was some miscommunication, the UFC was supposed to get these documents that prove my injury, but, from what I’ve heard, the UFC hasn’t received it. They could’ve reached out to me to know if I was ok instead of booking a fight for an interim belt." h/t MMA Fighting

