Deji fires back at Jake Paul with brutal reminder of their fight after YouTuber takes shots at him amid Floyd Mayweather feud

Deji has responded to Jake Paul insulting him after the latter called out Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Earlier this week, Mayweather Jr. made an appearance on The Tonight Show, hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. The legendary boxer was asked about the boxing event between Paul and Mike Tyson, which generated millions of viewers on Netflix.

Mayweather Jr. responded to Fallon's question by saying:

"When you're watching boxing for free, you can have millions and millions and hundreds of millions of views, but when you are watching Floyd Mayweather, you have to pay. I did pay-per-view numbers, check the record."

Jimmy Fallon also asked Floyd Mayweather Jr. about potentially fighting Jake Paul in boxing. 'Money' discredited Paul by saying:

"Easy, easy, too easy, too easy. At 48, too easy."

In November 2022, Floyd Mayweather Jr. competed in an exhibition boxing match against KSI's brother, Deji. Mayweather won the bout with a sixth-round stoppage.

Paul re-posted the video of Floyd Mayweather Jr. insulting him and added the following caption:

"You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe."

Paul and Deji also have a history in the ring. In August 2018, they fought in an amateur exhibition boxing match, with Paul winning by fifth-round TKO (corner stoppage).

Deji responded to the previously mentioned post by Paul. He added following caption to a picture of 'The Problem Child' with a bloody nose from their fight:

"I also did this to you. Me hahahahha"

The history between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In June 2021, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought in an eight-round exhibition boxing bout, significantly boosting the influencer scene in combat sports.

During the fight buildup, Jake Paul and Mayweather had a face-to-face interaction at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

'The Problem Child' took the opportunity to snatch Mayweather's hat and run away, starting an all-out brawl between the fighters' teams and security.

Since then, Mayweather has continuously expressed his lack of respect for Paul, who has become a major figure in the professional boxing world.

Watch Jake Paul steal Mayweather Jr.'s hat below:

