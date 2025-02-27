"Deji gave you a black eye" - Jake Paul fires back at Floyd Mayweather Jr. after being labeled an "easy fight," drags Mike Tyson into the mix

Jake Paul is less than pleased with Floyd Mayweather Jr. dismissing his chances against him in a boxing match. The all-time great was recently interviewed by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Fallon on the eponymous The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mayweather's appearance saw him dismiss Paul as an opponent. Naturally, 'The Problem Child' did not take kindly to Mayweather scoffing at his skills as a boxer. Ever the proud fighter, Paul took to X/Twitter to express his displeasure with Mayweather.

"You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can't sniff Mike Tyson's toe."

The reference to Deji Olatunji is a reminder of the exhibition boxing match that Mayweather had with him, which ended in a sixth-round TKO for 'Money.' Ironically, Olatunji is known for giving Paul one of his toughest-ever fights during the infancy of his boxing career.

'The Problem Child' also compared Mayweather unfavorably to heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, with whom he had a widely criticized bout on Nov. 15, 2024. Regardless, Mayweather's words about Paul were as follows:

"Easy. Too easy. It's too easy. At 48 [years old], too easy."

Check out Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s thoughts on Jake Paul (8:05):

A matchup with Mayweather would be something worth Paul's attention, especially given his previous bout with Tyson. Moreover, his older brother Logan has already faced Mayweather in an exhibition matchup, so it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

Jake Paul was previously pursuing a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has been chasing boxing's most legendary fighters ever since he defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision. His most recent target was the great Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately, 'The Problem Child' was used as a bargaining chip during the Mexican star's negotiations with Turki Alalshikh.

Check out Jake Paul taunting Canelo Alvarez:

Now, Alvarez has signed with Riyadh Season, and many expect him to, at some point, face fellow pound-for-pound phenom Terence Crawford, who has also been chasing a fight with Alvarez for some time now. This enraged Paul, who went on a tirade on social media.

