Demetrious Johnson reveals what the toughest fight of his MMA career was

Demetrious Johnson is arguably the greatest UFC flyweight champion of all time. With the promotion from 2012 to 2018, 'Might Mouse' graced the octagon with his flamboyant style and perfect execution to become the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. During his time in the UFC, Johnson reigned over the 125 lbs division, amassing 11 consecutive title defenses before his split decision loss to Henry Cejudo.

Appearing recently in an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Demetrious Johnson was seen breaking down the possibility of Jon Jones fighting the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou. During the conversation, Johnson was also asked about his toughest opponent in the octagon. To this, he replied:

"I'd say Dom; Dominick Cruz. He was very good with his footwork. Long body. I remember he had me on the ground and he was still standing and I was like..ha ha..good for you! Must be good to be 5'9" and hold a man down like that. So I'd say Dom 'cause he's just a bigger guy!"

Following his split decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227, Demetrious Johnson decided to part ways with Dana White and the promotion. Rumors of a possible signing with ONE Championship began to surface. With the future of the UFC's flyweight division in constant jeopardy and Dana White's apparent disinterest in the weight class, an exit from the promotion seemed imminent.

Did Demetrious Johnson leave the UFC?

On November 7, 2018, Demetrious Johnson announced that he would be competing in the upcoming ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in Singapore. After securing a submission victory over Yuya Wakamatsu in his debut, the 34-year old quickly ascended the Grand Prix ranks to face Danny Kingad in the finals. The Kentucky native defeated Kingad via unanimous decision to become ONE's flyweight champion.

Catch his guillotine-choke victory over Yuya Wakamatsu here:

After a successful outing against Danny Kingad, Demetrious Johnson was slated to face Adriano Moraes at Infinity 1. However, due to issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight was postponed to a later date. Johnson is now scheduled to face Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 on April 7, 2021.

Advertisement

What do you think of Demetrious Johnson's impressive run in the UFC? Is he the best flyweight on the planet?

Leave us with your thoughts in the comment section below!