Demetrious Johnson says ONE Championship “killed it” in successful US debut

Demetrious Johnson believes ONE Championship hit a home run with ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month.

Emanating from the ‘Mile High City’ Denver, Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 was billed as the biggest event in the history of ONE Championship. Needless to say, it did not disappoint.

Backed by the biggest names in combat sports, ONE’s incredible production delivered a true showcase of champions from beginning to end. The critically-acclaimed event was capped off by a ONE flyweight world title trilogy bout between reigning champion Demetrious Johnson and division rival Adriano Moraes.

After defeating Moraes in a 25-minute war, Johnson appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to talk about his first ONE world title defense and the promotion’s big night in North America:

“I think they killed it, to be honest with you. I think the biggest thing is, you know ONE Championship does a good job of packaging very well like the entrances, the fireworks, the theatrics, it’s different from everything else here in North America with PFL, LFA, UFC, you name it. It’s a little bit different.”

Watch the full interview below:

Aside from the instant classic delivered by Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, fans in the sold-out 1stBank Center were treated to some of the biggest knockouts of the year.

Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon defended his flyweight title, putting away Mexico’s Edgar Tabares with a brutal elbow strike in the second round. Stamp Fairtex earned herself a ONE world title opportunity with a brilliantly timed liver-kick knockout against Alyse Anderson.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the evening came when Zebaztian Kadestam shocked fans watching around the world when he finished Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic in the first round.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

