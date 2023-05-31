Demetrious Johnson shares how he plans to address inevitable retirement decision

Demetrious Johnson will attempt to look at his potential retirement from mixed martial arts as a business decision rather than as a competitor.

After closing out his iconic trilogy with eight-time former world titleholder Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Demetrious Johnson is weighing the next step of his nearly two-decade-long career. Having defended his ONE flyweight world championship in definitive fashion, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has little left to prove, but the competitor in him is hesitant to call it quits while he is on top.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following his successful title defense, Johnson suggested that he will need to look at his potential retirement from a business perspective in order to make the best decision for himself and his family:

“So I guess I’ll have to look at this at a business mindset instead of as a competitor.”

With 25 wins and multiple world title reigns under his belt, nobody could blame Demetrious Johnson for choosing to walk away, especially after wrapping up the first trilogy of his career with Adriano Moraes. Of course, fans are desperate to see ‘Mighty Mouse’ continue to compete as he has displayed no signs of slowing down in recent years.

If Johnson staves off retirement for a little while longer, matchups with No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov and fellow ONE flyweight world champion Mikey Musumeci loom large. Who would you like to see DJ square off with should he stay the course and continue his already legendary run?

