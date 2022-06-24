"Not bad for a kid who rides three times a month" - Demetrious Johnson supports his kid's Motocross

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson is an all-time MMA great and a proud father. DJ is a family man who will often share clips and photos of his family on social media. Most recently, Johnson shared a clip on Instagram of his son on a dirtbike.

Demetrious Johnson posted a video showing his son jumping the bike while riding. The caption read:

"Wednesday night session [Grays Harbor ORV] was straight mint. not bad for a kid who rides three times a month #passion #mx #65cc #gasgas"

The ONE Championship fighter previously posted a photo of his family on his tenth wedding anniversary.

"Happy 10 Years @mightywife to many more laughter/smiles/crazy ass kids & memories #weddinganniversary."

'Mighty Mouse' is an elite fighter and athlete who is immensely proud of his family. In his most recent bout, he defeated Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon via submission in round two of their mixed rules bout. His next fight will be at ONE 161, and he will be seeking revenge.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON CHOKES OUT RODTANG DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON CHOKES OUT RODTANG https://t.co/4BCnVbkLl5

Demetrious Johnson to challenge for a world title at ONE 161

'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to avenge his knockout loss to reigning champion Adriano Moraes when he challenges for the title at ONE 161 on August 27.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Demetrious Johnson had never been finished in his MMA career before @adrianomkmoraes sprang the upset 🤯 Demetrious Johnson had never been finished in his MMA career before @adrianomkmoraes sprang the upset 🤯 https://t.co/TqbfaC9Hhh

The all-time MMA great looked to capture the ONE Championship flyweight title in 2021 but was stopped via knockout for the first time in his career when he met Brazilian-born champion Moraes. While Johnson may seek revenge, Moraes says he is seeking a submission this time.

Speaking to SCMP Martial Arts, the world champion revealed his goal for their second meeting:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect... The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu... I like it to evolve my jiu-jitsu. But my striking is going be there."

ONE 161 will see a significant title rematch and will also be a historic event, being the first fight card that ONE will broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video platform. Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 will be a fitting main event for ONE 161.

