Denis Puric believes Rodtang won't be ready for his knockout power: "It hit much harder than any of his opponents"

Denis Puric is coming into ONE 167 with the intention of securing the biggest win of his career. It has not been a quick process for the veteran to get the fight that he has been chasing down since his arrival in the promotion.

However, on June 7, he will finally get it as he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Puric has been calling for the fight for such a long time because he wants the opportunity to test himself at the very highest level of the sport.

With that in mind, 'The Bosnian Menace' is not coming to be another opponent on the highlight reel of his opponent.

He believes that he can test 'The Iron Man' in ways that his other opponents haven't been able to, especially with it taking place in kickboxing:

"I hit much harder than any of his opponents he's ever fought, that's number one. Number two is I move well, I have better footwork, angles, and stuff like that. Plus, I've done a lot of kickboxing in my career. I think I have more tools when it comes to kickboxing."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric is preparing for the very best Rodtang

The majority of the talking from Denis Puric in trying to secure this fight has been criticism of the flyweight Muay Thai king.

Just like he said he would look to test Rodtang in ways that others haven't, he believes that the Thai superstar has been taking his foot off the pedal recently.

That being said, if there's anything that's going to bring the intensity and passion out of 'The Iron Man', it is an opponent like Puric who will step into the fire with him after all that has been said.

This suits Puric, who only wants to meet the very best version of his opponent on fight night.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.