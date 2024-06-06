Denis Puric wants to use Rodtang as a stepping stone to scale greater heights: "My eyes are on the bigger prize"

Denis Puric has spent a long time campaigning for his next fight but make no mistake about it, this fight isn't his end goal.

The striking veteran has achieved a lot in his career but there are several things that he is still yet to tick off.

Puric hopes to become a world champion before he hangs up the gloves for good and in his opinion, his best shot at doing so is by winning his next fight after calling for this specific match-up.

Both before and after he defeated Jacob Smith, 'The Bosnian Menace' was calling to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He gets his wish at ONE 167 as the two men face off in a kickboxing bout in the co-main event of the evening on June 7.

Whilst 'The Iron Man' looks to use this fight to build some momentum before a potential dream clash with Takeru Segawa, this doesn't concern Puric.

He said during the ONE 167 press conference that he has no problem with this as after he beats Rodtang, he wants a shot at a world championship.

"This has been the issue since the start. Look, once I beat Rodtang he can go ahead and fight Takeru. I won't stop that from happening, you know, because my eyes are on the bigger prize."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric is bringing his very best to the Impact Arena

With the importance that he has put on this fight, Denis Puric is bringing everything he has to the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

On the flip side, his exact criticism of Rodtang in recent times has been completely the opposite.

Puric believes that 'The Iron Man' has been taking it easy during his reign as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and has been coasting.

On June 7, he will look to force the Thai superstar into a higher gear by bringing the fight to him.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.