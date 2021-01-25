Derek Brunson blasts people for trolling Conor McGregor on social media following knockout loss at UFC 257

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson recently took to Twitter to condemn people trolling Conor McGregor following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

This was the second encounter between McGregor and Poirier. The rematch took place at lightweight, unlike the first fight which took place when both fighters were in the featherweight division. McGregor's loss in the Octagon led to a barrage of memes on Twitter trolling the Irishman.

Derek Brunson disapproves of this kind of behavior from fight fans and called them out for being insensitive about Conor McGregor's plight. Brunson stated that internet trolls wouldn't dare to make fun of professional fighters in a face-to-face confrontation.

Ok before you start making memes about Conor/ making knock out jokes . Ask yourself “If I was man to man with a professional fighter would I hold that same energy I display online” . If the answer is no . Delete and go to bed! 💯 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 24, 2021

How did Conor McGregor's adversaries react to his loss at UFC 257?

Unlike Derek Brunson, many of Conor McGregor's former rivals took a jab at the Irishman following his main event loss at UFC 257.

Stockton's Nate Diaz took a shot at McGregor on Twitter almost 12 hours after the fight took place.

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

Rafael Dos Anjos also took a dig at the former double champ on Twitter. The Brazilian wrote that his leg kicks would be so lethal that the Notorious One would have to consider retirement.

I think I would retire Conor with my kicks #UFC257 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 24, 2021

Arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov took a jab at Conor McGregor and criticised the Irishman for changing his team abruptly and sparring with 'little kids'.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt, who previously had a spat with Conor McGregor, was supportive of the Irishman. Garbrandt defended McGregor by saying that Dustin Poirier is one of the finest lightweights in the UFC.

Bro are you fuckin kidding me?? @TheNotoriousMMA would put @jakepaul in a body bag. What are you basing this off of? Last nights fight @DustinPoirier is a fuckin animal. https://t.co/aOkABKc6Wp — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 24, 2021

Fans must realise that Conor McGregor's courteousness throughout the buildup of UFC 257 should not be mistaken for overconfidence. The Notorious One also gracefully accepted his defeat and admitted that he succumbed to the leg kicks thrown by Poirier.

Conor McGregor cited inactivity as the reason for his defeat and promised to stay active in 2021. The UFC is certainly a much more interesting place with the Irishman around and fans should appreciate such an athlete and his passion for competition.