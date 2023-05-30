UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis once recorded a seemingly pregnant woman suspiciously sniffing something at a Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals baseball game in Texas in 2015.

While the video is more than seven years old, it was recently reposted on Twitter by @SpinninBackfist and was captioned:

"Imagine getting caught doing blow by Derrick Lewis."

While there is no substantive evidence of the woman in question doing drugs of any kind, fans, and users certainly seemed to think so. They flooded the post's comment section to make their thoughts known.

One fan posted images of the woman's response to the 'sniffing drugs' allegations. She can be seen holding up a sign saying, "It was nasal spray." The user further wrote:

"This is like 5 years old."

Another fan joked:

"That baby gonna be doing cartwheels in there! LMAOOOO."

UFC fighter Terrence McKinney joked:

"That’s not coke that’s just her Adderal medicine and she really needed it to kick in."

Another user wrote:

"The only thing that can possibly make baseball fun."

One fan pointed out Lewis's reaction at the end and wrote:

"Derrick does not approve."

One fan criticized Derrick Lewis for invading the woman's privacy:

"Scummy move by him. She could lose her job or worse. Anything for clout."

Another fan commented on the woman's alleged actions:

"No wonder why kids nowadays are so screwed up. This is become the norm."

Who is Derrick Lewis fighting next? Dana White announces huge matchup for 'The Black Beast'

UFC president Dana White recently announced that Derrick Lewis will be making his highly anticipated return against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 29.

The UFC 291 pay-per-view event is set to be headlined by an explosive lightweight barnburner between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, who will be fighting for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will feature former middleweight champion Alex Pereira's light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz.

Derrick Lewis is known as one of the scariest knockout artists in the UFC and holds the record for most KO wins (13) in promotional history, along with UFC welterweight Matt Brown.

'The Black Beast' is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, last losing to Sergey Spivak via first-round submission in February. Meanwhile, Marcos Rogerio de Lima will look to build on his two-fight win streak, last defeating Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision last month.

Despite his recent dip in form, Derrick Lewis doesn't seem to have lost any stock, with the UFC president regularly lauding Lewis for his incredible power and entertaining fighting style.

