"Desperate to get the MMA fans to f*p" - Nina-Marie Daniele's 'hungry' tweet invites NSFW reactions from fans

YouTube content creator and MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele's recent social media post has created a buzz among her fans.

Daniele uploaded a picture of herself on her Twitter account and captioned it:

"What’s for dinner? I’m hungry !!!!"

The post drew several NSFW reactions from people in the comments section.

You can see some of the tweets below:

"So desperate to get the MMA fans to f*p. Not going to work."

UpperKut 🦾 @KalyanMMA @ninamdrama So desperate to get the mma fans to fap . not going to work @ninamdrama So desperate to get the mma fans to fap . not going to work

"Hey Nina. Love the personality you bring to the MMA world! But I side with Sean [Strickland], I really just follow you to look at those."

𝙁𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙥🧉 @FacecapMMA @ninamdrama Hey Nina. Love the personality you bring to the MMA world! But I side with Sean, I really just follow you to look at those. @ninamdrama Hey Nina. Love the personality you bring to the MMA world! But I side with Sean, I really just follow you to look at those.

You can see a compilation of some of the tweets below:

Comments under Nina-Marie Daniele's post

Nina-Marie Daniele has recently become quite popular for her interviews and other humorous videos with several MMA personalities.

The MMA influencer has interviewed people like UFC president Dana White, current heavyweight king Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan, Cory Sandhagen, Donald Cerrone, Merab Dvalishvili, UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, Jamahal Hill, and Marvin Vettori.

Daniele was recently in the news for an interview with Sean Strickland, during which 'Tarzan' questioned her professional credibility and passed comments on her appearance:

“They’re s*cking somebody off and I assume they only have this job because of that..but like I will say it, I like her personality, it’s a solid...she’s about a 6 no makeup, 6 and a half, but her personality is a solid 9, so...”

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



New interview dropping on my YouTube:



youtube.com/@NinaDrama



@SStricklandMMA @ufc #UFCVegas76 Sean Strickland said I’m a 6 with no makeup but I have a 9 personality and loves my interviews. A win is a win LOLNew interview dropping on my YouTube: Sean Strickland said I’m a 6 with no makeup but I have a 9 personality and loves my interviews. A win is a win LOLNew interview dropping on my YouTube:youtube.com/@NinaDrama@SStricklandMMA @ufc #UFCVegas76 https://t.co/xvgGr4Rcvc

Nina-Marie Daniele sends a message to her supporters on social media

As Nina-Marie Daniele has started gaining popularity in the MMA world, several people have started comparing her to other female MMA personalities like Helen Yee and Laura Sanko.

Some fans even expressed their wish to see a fantasy fight between Daniele and Sanko after the MMA influencer posted a picture of herself in jiu-jitsu gi.

Daniele recently uploaded a post on Twitter where shanked her fans for the support and requested them not to compare her with other female MMA reporters as there's room for everyone to grow:

"I just want to thank you guys for watching my videos and supporting my content. Thank you UFC for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do what I love. Also, stop comparing me to other female reporters/journalists. There’s plenty of room for ALL of us to win."

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



Also, stop comparing me to other female reporters / journalists. There’s plenty of room for ALL of us to win I just want to thank you guys for watching my videos and supporting my content. Thank you UFC for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do what I love.Also, stop comparing me to other female reporters / journalists. There’s plenty of room for ALL of us to win I just want to thank you guys for watching my videos and supporting my content. Thank you UFC for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do what I love.Also, stop comparing me to other female reporters / journalists. There’s plenty of room for ALL of us to win ❤️ https://t.co/uThTb4bBC2

Poll : 0 votes