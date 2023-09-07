"Despite what people say, you're pretty exceptional" - Gordon Ryan validates Conor McGregor's BJJ black-belt with congratulatory comment

Conor McGregor recently made MMA headlines after he was awarded his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by longtime coach and friend, John Kavanagh.

'The Notorious' is far more skilled as a striker than as a grappler, and his promotion to black belt drew some interesting reactions from fans. Some praised and congratulated McGregor on his achievement, whilst others thought that his promotion was unwarranted.

But Gordon Ryan appeared to rate the BJJ skills of Conor McGregor highly, as he congratulated 'The Notorious' online.

McGregor took to Instagram to share his thanks to John Kavanagh, and said this:

"Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland! 20 years of hard work! Thank you John for everything over the years, and to all of my team mates throughout this incredible jiu jitsu journey! Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart! A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, wow..."

See the post below:

Gordon Ryan commented this:

"Well deserved. Despite what people say, you're pretty exceptional on the ground, especially with mma being your main focus."

See the comment below:

Screenshot of Gordon Ryan's comment on McGregor's Instagram post

John Kavanagh confirms Conor McGregor is in training camp ahead of Michael Chandler fight

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The show aired from May 30 - August 15, following which the pair of lightweights were expected to clash inside the octagon.

But Conor McGregor's delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool has put a halt to proceedings.

McGregor was removed from the testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, 2021. 'The Notorious' completed his rehabilitation on the injury towards the end of last year, but has yet to re-enter the testing pool.

USADA have stated that Conor McGregor will need to be available for testing for six months prior to being cleared to fight, which appeared to rule out a 2023 return for 'The Notorious'.

But Dana White recently shared a cryptic answer about McGregor possibly fighting Michael Chandler in December.

The Irishman's longtime head coach, John Kavanagh, has now confirmed that 'The Notorious' is in training camp for his expected fight with Chandler.

Kavanagh took to Instagram several days ago to share a meetup he had with MMA and BJJ legend Royce Gracie, the first ever UFC champion, at McGregor's pub, The Black Forge Inn. He said this:

"Surreal night for me. With the first @ufc champ...in the first UFC champchamps bar. Unfortunately [McGregor] couldn't join us but he's in camp right now."

See the post below: