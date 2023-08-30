Dana White shares cryptic answer on Conor McGregor returning in December, denies alleged UFC 296 leak came from them

Dana White has confirmed that the alleged leaked screenshot of UFC 296 featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler did not come from the promotion. According to the UFC president, the image was likely a product of some slick artificial intelligence.

The image began doing rounds online last week, and it didn't take long before fans were sent into meltdown over a potential McGregor return in December.

Whilst Dana White has confirmed that the "leaked image" was not accidently released by the UFC, he did share a rather cryptic answer when asked about 'The Notorious' possibly returning in December.

The UFC president appeared in front of the media following this week's edition of the Dana White Contender Series (DWCS) and said this:

"I don't know how that [image] got out or whatever, it wasn't from [UFC] Fight Pass. My team was telling me it was an AI [image]. It wasn't real. Obviously, if that was the case, you would have heard it from us first. You'd have got a report from me on Instagram."

When asked about a potential Conor McGregor return in December, White said this:

"I have no clue. We'll see how this plays out."

Watch the video below from 4:50:

Dana White's lack of surity surrounding Conor McGregor's UFC return will provide fans with hope that the Irishman could still fight in 2023.

It was thought that McGregor would need to enter the USADA testing pool for at least six months before being cleared to compete. But the UFC president not ruling out a 2023 return for 'The Notorious' could mean otherwise.

Dana White on Sean O'Malley wanting to be the co-main event on a Conor McGregor UFC card

Following Sean O'Malley's spectacular victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last weekend, 'Sugar' voiced his interest in featuring as the co-main event on a card headlined by Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' is yet to confirm a date for his return to the sport, but he appears to have begun a training camp for his potential fight with Michael Chandler.

Following this week's episode of the DWCS, the UFC president appeared in front of the media. Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on Sean O'Malley wanting to be the co-main event on a UFC card headlined by Conor McGregor, and he said this:

"It doesn't surprise me, you can tell that O'Malley respects Conor and what he built and what he's done. So it makes sense."