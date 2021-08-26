Despite their recent animosity, Daniel Cormier names Conor McGregor as his #1 must-see UFC fighter

Daniel Cormier proved that he doesn't let personal feelings affect his opinions as an analyst when he named Conor McGregor the all-time must-see UFC fighter.

In a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show, Cormier and co-host Ryan Clark played a fantasy draft game to create their own roster of the biggest UFC stars of all time. Cormier picked first and, without hesitation, selected Conor McGregor.

"The person that draws in the most eyeballs is the most must-watch guy the sport has ever seen," Cormier said. "McGregor has – I don't know – four of the top five grossing pay-per-views of all time. So if got to take a number one pick and you're building an organization for success, you gotta take Conor McGregor."

'DC' believes McGregor's unprecedented drawing power is what ultimately made him the biggest star in MMA history. As such, Cormier reckons that the Irishman has to be at the top of the list.

In the next four rounds, Cormier chose Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Ronda Rousey, respectively. Meanwhile, Clark selected Chuck Liddell, Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones.

Watch Daniel Cormier select his top five must-see UFC fighters of all time:

Daniel Cormier's beef with Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier has been entangled in an ugly social media feud with Conor McGregor in previous weeks. The back-and-forth between the two former champ-champs began when Cormier called McGregor out for making a tasteless comment about Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father.

On Twitter, 'DC' called McGregor's actions "a cry for help." In response, the Irishman made fun of Cormier's weight and accused the UFC commentator of showing up intoxicated to events.

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet about Daniel Cormier

Knowing that engaging in a back-and-forth with McGregor was a fool's errand, Cormier decided to stand down, but not without sending a brutal parting message on Twitter. Cormier wrote:

"We can’t fight, it’s all just talk so stop! Thank you for watching! Get help. Win a fight.”

