Devin Haney accused of gaming the system with “drug supplier” Victor Conte’s help to test clean ahead of high-profile boxing match

Devin Haney has been accused of working with Victor Conte to pass drug tests.

'The Dream' is currently slated to return to the ring on April 20 in New York against Ryan Garcia. For Haney, the bout will be his first bout since a lopsided unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis to win WBC super lightweight gold.

Next month, he will look to make his first title defense against a longtime rival. While Haney hasn't fought 'KingRy' as a pro, the two have a feud dating back to the amateurs. The two future champions fought six times, splitting the rivalry at three wins a piece.

On April 20, Haney and Garcia will get to fight to break the tie. However, the latter feels that he's not going to be getting a fair shake. On X, Garcia recently accused Haney of working with former BALCO founder Conte.

The boxer wrote:

"Of course you can past tests, victor conte is a master cheater, he knows how to drown things out of your system and blood allegedly, it’s not that hard to figure out. EVERYONE LOOK UP VICTOR CONTE, DEVIN’s DRUG SUPPLIER"

Garcia then followed up with:

"VICTOR CONTE LOOK THAT CHEATER UP. THEN TELL ME IF IM TRIPPIN HE’s a WALKING SNAKE. HE JUST GOT BETTER AT CHEATING SHOULDVE BEEN A LIFE TIME BAN FUCK HIM"

See the two posts about Haney and Conte below:

What is Devin Haney's relationship with Victor Conte? SNAC explained

While one can't prove that Devin Haney and Victor Conte are cheating, the latter has a complicated history.

For those unaware, Conte was the founder of BALCO. The San Francisco business supplied several high-profile athletes with steroids and other illegal substances for years.

Conte's company reportedly supplied athletes such as Barry Bonds, Bill Romanowski, and Marion Jones. As a result, the founder was sentenced to prison time in 2005. After his release, Conte opened up on the scandal and how athletes passed drug tests despite using banned substances.

In 2011, Conte founded his new substance company, SNAC. The nutritional sports company has a clear focus on boxers and has worked with the likes of Andre Ward and Andre Berto in the past. Now, Devin Haney is one of the faces of their brand.

While one could argue that it's not a good look to work with Conte, the champion hasn't failed a drug test to date.