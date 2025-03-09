Devin Haney drops three-word reaction to fellow Muslim Magomed Ankalaev's UFC 313 win over Alex Pereira

Boxing star Devin Haney reacted to fellow Muslim Magomed Ankalaev's title win against Alex Pereira at UFC 313.

Ankalaev squared off against Pereira in the headliner of UFC 313 on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. In a seesaw fight, the Dagestani secured a unanimous decision victory to dethrone ‘Poatan’ and claim the 205-pound title.

Pereira entered the bout with high confidence, as his three light heavyweight defenses came via knockout last year. The Brazilian's reign looked unstoppable. However, Ankalaev overpowered the Brazilian star to halt the reign.

As the fight went on, Ankalaev gained confidence and mixed his wrestling with striking. However, despite multiple attempts, he couldn’t secure a takedown, as Pereira displayed impressive defense. The fight went to the judges, who scored it 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in favor of Ankalaev.

This performance is receiving mixed reactions from MMA enthusiasts. Many praised Ankalaev for his performance, while others argued that Pereira should have been awarded the victory.

Haney took to X and congratulated Ankalaev, writing:

“Alhamdulillah victory Ankalaev!.”

Check out Devin Haney’s X post below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev celebrate Magomed Ankalaev’s title win at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev hails from Dagestan, the same country as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. The UFC Hall of Famer and reigning UFC lightweight champion wasted no time congratulating Ankalaev on his historic win.

Nurmagomedov took to X to praise Ankalaev’s performance and wrote:

“Congratulations Brother [Magomed Ankalaev] you made a history 👏 it was amazing performance against very tough opponent.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s X post below:

On the other hand, Makhachev shared an edited picture of himself, ‘The Eagle’, and Ankalaev with the belt on X, celebrating the reigning light heavyweight champion’s victory. He wrote:

"Another belt goes to Dagestan, Russia Congratulations brother @AnkalaevM Excellent performance ."🏆

Check out Islam Makhachev's X post below:

Many fans are demanding a rematch, and UFC CEO Dana White also hinted at it during the post-event presser of UFC 313. Meanwhile, Ankalaev expressed that he would be happy to run it back.

