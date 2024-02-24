Devin Haney explains why Canelo Álvarez could be major factor behind upcoming fight with Ryan Garcia being moved from Las Vegas

Canelo Álvarez has been highlighted as a potential reason for the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match being moved from Las Vegas, where it was initially scheduled. Now, it will take place in New York, and Haney himself has placed the blame at Álvarez's feet via X/Twitter.

According to a recent tweet by Haney, Álvarez has an upcoming fight against an as-of-yet unidentified foe, and the promoters fear that his bout with Garcia would hurt the ticket sales for Álvarez's matchup. Whether this was the true reason, Haney's tweet has sparked fan speculation.

"The reason the fight not happening n vegas is because they don’t wanna affect Canelo ticket sales.."

While there has been no official announcement regarding Álvarez's next fight, several potential opponents are in discussion. First, there is Jermall Charlo, who was previously expected to face him, only to be replaced by his twin brother Jermell Charlo, who was handed a unanimous decision loss for his troubles.

Another option would be unbeaten knockout artist David Benavidez, who many are eager for Álvarez to face. However, the former's promoter claimed that Álvarez dismissed a bout with Benavidez this year. For now, fans must await an official announcement from Álvarez himself.

But Haney's tweet has led to some fans wondering if the venue change is due to Álvarez's upcoming opponent being a boxer that fans have little interest in watching him fight. If true, it would be a relative disappointment for fans who hope for a blockbuster clash.

Canelo Álvarez's current win streak

Canelo Álvarez is riding a three-fight win streak, beating his last three foes via unanimous decision. His purple patch began with a rebound win over Gennady Golovkin, with whom he has shared the squared circle thrice. Following his victory over 'GGG,' he took on John Ryder, beating him via decision.

Check out Canelo Álvarez dropping John Ryder:

Finally, he last faced Jermell Charlo, schooling him in a 12-round bout to score a decision win. Despite being known for his punching power, Álvarez has not stopped an opponent in his last four fights.