"Gotta happen, no excuses": Damian Lillard calls for Canelo Alvarez-David Benavidez bout at Cinco De Mayo

Outside of Damian Lillard's tremendous skill at basketball, he has also a passion for boxing. In his most recent post on the social media platform X, the seven-time NBA All-Star threw the gauntlet down for a Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez super bout.

According to his post, the much-anticipated clash between Alvarez and Benavidez should be the bout set for Cinco de Mayo in 2024.

"Canelo and David on Cinco de Mayo... gotta happen, no excuses" posted Lillard.

Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world and holds all the belts in the division. His boxing record is 60-2-2 and is on a three-fight winning streak by prevailing over Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder and Jermell Charlo.

On the other side, David "El Mnostruo" Benavidez is a young and upcoming fighter at 26 years old and holds an undefeated record of 27-0-0. He is out to prove that he belongs among the best and the dream fight with Canelo Alvarez is just logical.

If the fight happens, both fighters can discuss whether to do it in the super middleweight or light heavyweight division.

Damian Lillard's suggestion of Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez would indeed be a blockbuster bout. The timing is just right and boxing fans hope that Cinco de Mayo will be even more special if they set up the match.

Damian Lillard chooses his top three boxers of all time

As a boxing enthusiast, Damian Lillard also puts time into monitoring the sport and even puts it in his workouts during summer. Knowing this, Homer Sayson of "Sports On Air" tested Lillard's knowledge and asked who are his top three boxers of all time.

"I got Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson... maybe Chavez Sr.," answered Lillard.

Sugar Ray Robinson owns an outstanding 175-19-6-2 record and is the best-ever boxer according to many rankings and Muhammad Ali is the second. However, the selection of Cesar Chavez Sr. is an unusual pick. For many, there are other boxers that could take his spot like Joe Louis, Henry Armstrong and Roberto Duran.