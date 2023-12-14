"Did you check with your nutritionist too?" - Kevin Holland's 'WAG' joke about fighting this weekend at UFC 296 has fans in splits

Fans had a good laugh as Kevin Holland took it on himself to troll Ian Garry.

On Saturday, December 16, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the last event of the year - UFC 296. Ian Garry was scheduled to be featured on the main card against Vicente Luque before he withdrew due to having contracted Pneumonia.

Garry has received plenty of backlash from the MMA community over the last month, and pulling out of UFC 296 has only made matters worse. Luckily, Luque could remain on Saturday’s fight card, as Kevin Holland has offered to step in on a two-day notice.

As rumors continue to spread, Holland decided to post the following message on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Garry’s controversial relationship with his wife’s ex-husband:

“Here is the deal....I checked with both my wife and my gf, and they said I can fight this weekend. #UFC296 #WAG”

Fans filled the Twitter comment section with similar jokes about Ian Garry and his wife:

“Did you check with your nutritionist too?”

“did u check w ur wifes bf?”

“It's difficult to see anyway back for Ian Machado Garry after this. Guy is getting torn from limb to limb, threatening to sue Genuinely don't think he'd survive a press conference/ weigh in”

“You're sneaky on that Colby trolling level with this stuff. Underrated.”

“Kevin Machado Holland to save the day”

“Did you check with ur wife’s ex husband tho?”

Twitter comments

Kevin Holland has gained a reputation for taking on all-comers, leading to him becoming a fan favorite. With that said, it’s not easy making a fight on less than a week’s notice, but there is still a chance.

Expand Tweet

What’s the latest update on Kevin Holland potentially fighting Vicente Luque at UFC 296?

Once Dana White confirmed Ian Garry was out, Vicente Luque made a video on social media saying he wouldn’t be fighting at UFC 296. Yet, everything started to change when Kevin Holland expressed an interest in stepping in on short notice.

Luque’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, got fans fired up with the following message on Twitter:

“180 lb let’s go”

Expand Tweet

Abdelaziz followed up by saying this on Twitter:

“I didn’t sleep since last night I hope this fight can happen”

Expand Tweet

It’s unclear if Vicente Luque will be fighting at UFC 296. On Friday morning, the fighters for Saturday’s event will weigh in at the UFC APEX. Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see if Kevin Holland or another fighter appears to save the day.