Joe Pyfer has just been the recipient of one of the rarest honors in all of MMA: Dana White's generosity. The UFC CEO is one of the most tough-nosed executives in the industry, but this time, he has shown his softer side by saving Pyfer from potential homelessness after a poor run of fortune from the 27-year-old.

The streaking middleweight disclosed the difficulties of his financial situation to White not that long ago. In fact, it happened after Pyfer had earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series 47, being the only fighter to do so. In response to learning of Pyfer's predicament, White paid for a year's worth of his rent.

This, however, isn't the first time that the UFC CEO has shown kindness to his own fighters. Instead, he simply doesn't disclose the good deeds he often does, which he told to journalists at the Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 - Week 9 post-fight press conference back on Sep. 21, 2022.

"I do a lot of things for a lot of people that I don't necessarily talk about. Joe Pyfer, when I left the press conference that night, he told me he was about to be homeless. So, that ain't gonna happen."

Check out Dana White's comments about Joe Pyfer's situation (8:44):

Now, the 27-year-old is set to take on middleweight mainstay and grappler extraordinaire Jack Hermansson. The pair will cross swords at UFC Vegas 86 in the event headliner. Both men are at different points in their careers. The Norwegian-Swede is currently in something of a rough patch.

He has not been on a win streak since 2019, and has gone 3–4 over his last seven fights, with his most recent fight being a loss to Roman Dolidze. Meanwhile, his opponent, Pyfer, is currently on a seven-fight win streak.

Did Joe Pyfer really break Francis Ngannou's punch record?

Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is widely regarded as one of the most terrifying punchers in combat sports history. Not long ago, he broke the record for the most powerful punch ever recorded, scoring 129,161 units. Joe Pyfer, however, actually broke that record with 170,218 units.

Check out Joe Pyfer showing proof of his punch record:

The score differential appears to imply that Pyfer hits 31.7% harder than Ngannou. However, other factors may very well have been at play. The force that Pyfer was able to generate was a product of mass times acceleration, which is rendered easier for him due to his slightly smaller frame compared to Ngannou's.