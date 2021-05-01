Has UFC president Dana White sued Jake Paul?  

With merely 3 bouts on his resume, Jake Paul has gone on to become one of the biggest draws in boxing. The Problem Child's excellent marketing skills have often attracted admiration from many in the combat sports community, including UFC president Dana White.

However, Dana White has clearly mentioned that Jake Paul's team might get slapped with legal notice if they continue meddling with UFC fighters who are under contract.

Following the conclusion of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, Dana White challenged the 24-year-old celebrity to trade blows with an accomplished boxer. Paul has been condemned for picking opponents who possess a negligible background in boxing.

"Why don't you go fight a f***ing boxer?" White told Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin Iole. "What the f*** do these guys keep talking to UFC guys for? I'm gonna have to slap them with another f***ing legal letter, these f***ing idiots. Go talk to f***ing boxers. What are you doing?"

Dana White's expletive-laden tirade was in response to Jake Paul's callout for a fight against Conor McGregor. After his first-round KO win over Ben Askren, Jake Paul was assured that a bout against Conor McGregor will certainly happen in the future.

"When it comes down to signing the contract, these guys duck. Honestly, we’ll see. The McGregor fight just became more realistic, like I’ve been saying. I just want to do big fights,” said Jake Paul in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Conor McGregor and Tommy Fury are two names in the frame to fight Jake Paul nexthttps://t.co/g7WGoOUl6b — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 30, 2021

Dana White is suspicious of Jake Paul's PPV numbers

Triller Fight Club's latest pay-per-view has reportedly raked in 1.5 million pay-per-view buys. According to Sportbible, the boxing venture has generated about $75 million in revenue from the April 18th fight card.

Dana White is suspicious of Triller Fight Club's record-breaking pay-per-view earnings. During the post-fight presser at UFC 261, the UFC honcho dismissed the preposterous numbers. White said:

"The numbers that you're hearing that they did are full of sh*t. They're full of sh*t. Okay? They didn't pull those kinds of numbers, not at all. Not even fu*king close... there is a market for that, people want to see that stuff, and [Jake Paul] is going to make a couple of bucks. Good for him. That's not what I do," added Dana White.