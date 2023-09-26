Did Dillon Danis date Nina Agdal? Numerous doctored pictures has left MMA and boxing fans confused 

Bellator welterweight contender, Dillon Danis, has stirred up significant controversy in the lead-up to his highly anticipated boxing match against Logan Paul. His promotional strategies have raised eyebrows, ranging from disrespectful comments aimed at Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, to engaging in character assassination and even legal disputes.

As a result, there is a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the bout, leaving some fans questioning whether the fight will indeed come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis has also shared manipulated images depicting his apparent association with Nina Agdal, sparking speculations about a potential romantic history between them. It is essential to emphasize that the images in question have been photoshopped, with no substantial evidence supporting the existence of any past relationship.

However, these edited images have nevertheless managed to sow seeds of confusion among a subset of his followers, as evidenced by one perplexed fan's comment (WARNING: the promotional content on social media appears to adopt an objectionable tone and contains vivid and potentially unsettling visuals. Viewer discretion is strongly advised) :

"Is this real?"

Another fan commented:

"Will have haters say it's photoshopped! But we know it's real!!"

Dillon Danis reveals staggering $400,000 attorney fees amidst legal battle with Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis recently unveiled the imposing financial burden he's shouldering amidst the legal battle stemming from his relentless online assault of Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. As the date for their upcoming boxing match on October 14 approaches, Danis finds himself entangled in a costly predicament.

In the lead-up to the bout, Danis mercilessly targeted Agdal, tarnishing her image with a barrage of disparaging images and videos. Agdal responded with a lawsuit, alleging that her Snapchat was hacked as part of Danis' smear campaign. Despite a restraining order, Danis continued his attacks, with Agdal's legal team documenting over 250 instances of obscene content, carrying a hefty $150,000 penalty.

During a recent appearance on American streamer Adin Ross' Kick stream alongside Andrew Tate, Dillon Danis shed light on the staggering financial implications of his legal dispute. He expressed suspicion that Logan Paul may be orchestrating the situation to force him to withdraw from the fight. Regardless of the case's outcome, Danis disclosed that he faces an exorbitant attorney fee of over $400,000, stating:

"I think he [Logan Paul] doesn't wanna fight me. I think he's just trying to get me to pull out somehow so then he looks like the hero. I don't know, that's bull****. This is all going through him. Even if I win the case, I still have to pay over $400,000 in attorney fees, and lawyer fees. So, it's like, just bull****. When I'm promoting a fight, this is the biggest he's ever done or event he's ever done, and I made the whole event."

