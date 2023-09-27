Did Jon Jones get out-struck by Dominick Reyes in their legendary UFC 247 encounter? Here’s what statistics say

Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Despite this, there are critics who believe he lost his final light heavyweight title defense at UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes.

In the first round of the bout, 'The Devastator' landed 23 significant strikes compared to 17 for 'Bones'. While the former landed at a 38% rate, compared to 62% for the latter, Reyes was able to win the round on all three scorecards.

Jones took the second round on two of the three scorecards, despite being outstruck 33 to 22 in the second round. He did connect on a 59% clip, compared to just 48% for his opponent. The long-time light heavyweight champion was outstruck 26 to 19 in the third round but yet again managed to win the round on two scorecards.

In the first of two championship rounds, 'Bones' landed 20 significant strikes at a 58% rate, compared to just 13 landed at 31% for Reyes. He also took his opponent down. It was more of the same in the fifth round as Jones outstruck the challenger 26 to 21 while landing at a 76% clip compared to just 45% for his opponent. He once again landed a takedown. The champion was able to win both rounds.

Overall, the current UFC heavyweight champion was outstruck 116 to 104, however, he landed at a 62% rate while his opponent only connected on 44% of his strikes. Furthermore, Jones landed two takedowns. He won the bout via unanimous decision.

Check out the official scorecards for Jon Jones' UFC 247 bout against Dominick Reyes below:

Jon Jones recently discussed facing Ciryl Gane instead of Francis Ngannou

Following his UFC 247 title defense against Dominick Reyes, Jon Jones took a three-year hiatus from mixed martial arts as he prepared to move to the heavyweight division. The long-time light heavyweight champion appeared set to face Francis Ngannou in his return. 'The Predator', however, left the promotion before the fight came to fruition, vacating the heavyweight title in the process.

'Bones' ended up facing No.1-ranked heavyweight Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt. He recently opened up on facing 'Bon Gamin' and the narrative around him not facing Ngannou, stating:

"The narrative switched somehow and everyone is saying that I waited three years and I came back exactly when Francis was gone. That's actually not true. When I got back, Francis was very much on the roster still and I could have been his last fight, but instead he opted out and Ciryl Gane took Francis' spot. I came back ready for Francis Ngannou, for sure. I'm not going to lie though, knowing that I was fighting Ciryl Gane instead of Francis was kind of nice."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 22:35 mark):

While the two have expressed interest in facing one another, it appears highly unlikely now that Ngannou has signed with the PFL. Jones has teased that his UFC 295 title defense against Stipe Miocic could be the last bout of his legendary mixed martial arts career.