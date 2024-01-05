"Did he just wake up?" - Bryce Mitchell implementing his own concussion protocol puzzles fans

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell continues to capture fans' attention following his knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

While speaking to ESPN MMA, 'Thug Nasty' opened up about his loss and will be proceeding with caution as he recovers. He mentioned that he has created a self-imposed concussion protocol and outlined how long it will last before he is sparring again. Thus, showing that he is taking extra precautions to ensure he doesn't rush back into the octagon.

Mitchell said:

"I'm also on my own concussion protocol. So, I'm doing all of my stuff and yeah I'm consulting with my coaches, too, and we're basically just saying, 'Don't spar for six months or something.' I've got to build this house and have this kid and then I'm right into my next training camp after that. That's going to be a couple of more months before I even start doing that."

The interview went viral across social media platforms, including on Instagram. The fans took to the comment section of MMA Junkie's post regarding the No.10 ranked UFC featherweight's self-imposed protocols and noted that it was confusing.

A section of the fans were taking jibes at him, while others mentioned that a long layoff is for the best. Here's what the fans wrote:

Whether 'Thug Nasty' will stick to his self-imposed protocol or consider an extended layoff due to the severity of the knockout loss to Emmett remains to be seen.

Bryce Mitchell critical of UFC medical staff following his knockout loss

Bryce Mitchell has since re-watched his fight against Josh Emmett at UFC 296. He had some critical feedback for the medical staff that was aiding him in the octagon.

Like UFC commentator Joe Rogan suggested on the broadcast, 'Thug Nasty' believes that he should have been removed from the octagon immediately rather than answering questions. In the aforementioned conversation with ESPN MMA, he was grateful for the assistance he received. However, he believes that it could have been handled differently, saying:

"Say I get knocked out again, I'd much rather them to just escort me out of there, as soon as I'm up on my feet, and I mean like up under the armpits and not even talk to me or nothing, you know. Just get me out of there as quickly as possible." [Timestamp: 5:48]