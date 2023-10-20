Did Khamzat Chimaev have cancer? 'Borz' reveals shocking turn of events that led to brief retirement in 2021

Khamzat Chimaev is poised to face Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 294, scheduled for Saturday, October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming match will mark the most significant of Chimaev's career thus far, with potential championship implications. If 'Borz' can overcome the former 170-pound champion, he will earn a future title opportunity against the reigning middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland.

Only a couple of years ago, Khamzat Chimaev briefly retired in March 2021 but later reversed his decision. With an undefeated 12-0 record, the 29-year-old Russian is widely regarded as one of the UFC's most vicious competitors. His scheduled bout against Leon Edwards in December 2020 was scrapped due to COVID-19 complications.

Expand Tweet

Chimaev's health took a turn for the worse when he ignored medical advice and returned to training just weeks after testing positive for the virus, experiencing severe breathing difficulties and coughing up blood during workouts.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Khamzat Chimaev disclosed that his temporary retirement was prompted by a misdiagnosis of cancer. He explained that one doctor had wrongly informed him that he had cancer:

"That time was hard man. It’s not the same man. You know that one time I said, the doctor said to me coming down, that 'You have a cancer', man. That’s why I said I was retired, I didn’t know what to say to my family. I didn’t know what to say to the people."

He added:

"Then we check again, the other doctor said 'No, you don’t have cancer', [but I’m] still coughing up blood… Still, once if a doctor said something to you, it’s in your head. You still go home, and you’re coughing up blood and sh*t. [It’s like], I’m finished man." [h/t BJPenn.com]

Check out Chimaev's comments below (from 38:40):

Khamzat Chimaev signs new UFC deal ahead of UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev has recently inked a new contract with the UFC in anticipation of his fight against Kamaru Usman. With an impressive streak of six consecutive wins in the UFC, Chimaev's rapid ascent in the sport has earned him a contract extension offer.

According to ESPN, Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, officially announced the extension of his client's existing contract last Tuesday. It's important to mention that 'Borz' had two fights left on his original contract before completing this new agreement.

Expand Tweet

Although the exact details of Chimaev's extended contract remain undisclosed, there is a strong expectation that it will ensure the Russian-Swedish fighter's long-term commitment to the promotion.