Who could have imagined that Russian TikToker and social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov and Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi would have anything in common at all? But it turns out they do.

The story of Lionel Messi's childhood growth deficiency, which almost cost him his career and robbed the world of his genius, is known to even the most casual fans. 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov, who recently shot to fame for his MMA-related video content, a proposed fight with Tajik YouTube singer Abdu Rozik, and friendship with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, happens to have the same disorder.

A doctor recently took to TikTok to explain that Hasbulla Magomedov suffers from a disorder called Growth Hormone Deficiency. According to Dr. Karan Raj, GHD is a genetic condition that is curable if diagnosed early. He mentioned that Lionel Messi suffered from the same disorder, but he was diagnosed at an early age and started treatment for the same soon afterward.

How has GHD affected Hasbulla Magomedov?

One of the obvious reasons behind his raging popularity in the past few weeks is certainly his appearance. Hasbulla Magomedov looks like a five or six-year-old kid, with his height and appearance, but in reality, he is an 18-year-old teenager.

The Growth Hormone Deficiency or GHD disorder that he likely suffers from is responsible for his stunted growth. Although Hasbulla Magomedov himself has never made any statement about the matter, he has confirmed his age to be 18 and his height to be one meter.

How did Lionel Messi recover from GHD?

As a child living in Rosario, Santa Fe, Lionel Messi suffered from Growth Hormone Deficiency. He needed thorough and expensive treatment to develop his body and do justice to his football prowess. The injections to administer Growth Hormone externally cost north of $1000 a month, a sum that his family could not afford.

Barcelona FC, the club where Lionel Messi has spent all seasons of his professional career so far, famously bore the cost of his treatment. He moved to Barcelona, Spain, in 2001 at the age of 13 after signing a temporary contract with Barcelona FC on a napkin. The club paid for all his medical requirements until the treatment was over.

