Did Logan Paul miss weight? Everything you need to know about his final re-weigh-in and Dillon Danis' cancellation calls

Despite rumors surrounding a fight cancellation, rest assured Logan Paul will fight Dillon Danis in the co-headliner of Misfits Boxing - The Prime Card on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

The duo is set to clash in a 195lbs catchweight bout, and 'The Maverick' successfully tipped the scales at 194.3 pounds for the highly anticipated influencer boxing clash.

However, the social media celebrity allegedly needed some extra time to come under the stipulated weight limit.

According to his opponent, Dillon Danis, the 28-year-old sought help from Misfits Boxing to get an extra hour beyond the deadline set by the regulatory commission for the event.

Minutes after the initial tweet, Danis posted another update, claiming that he'll now be facing Paul's brother Jake after the weight miss.

'The Problem Child' welcomed 'El Jefe's' callout, saying he is game to step in the ring on his brother's behalf, further churning the rumor mill. However, Logan Paul has since dispelled such rumors, confirming that the fight is still on. He wrote on X:

"You wish. See you tomorrow 😘."

Paul has been pegged as a -450 favorite for the fight against the +330 underdog Danis by Odds Shark.

The fight card will be headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury. Furthermore, popular names such as Salt Papi and Anthony Taylor will also feature on the card.

Dillon Danis says "suer" Logan Paul doesn't know how to promote fights

Despite his questionable antics against Logan Paul's fiancee online, it's safe to say Dillon Danis has been busy promoting his boxing clash against 'The Maverick.'

During a recent press conference for the event, MMA reported Ariel Helwani asked 'El Jefe' what he thought about the popular fan sentiment pegging him as the driving force behind building hype for the fight card, and suffice it to say Danis didn't hold back with his answer.

The MMA fighter threw shade at Paul's fiancee's lawsuit against him while explaining his rationale behind why he thinks Paul is incompetent at promoting fights:

"Logan hasn't done s**t. He doesn't know how to promote. I gave him too much credit. I thought he was going to know how to promote, but he is not a real fighter. He is a Karen, he is a suer."

Catch Dillon Danis's comments on Logan Paul below (0:55):

Danis has landed himself in a slew of legal trouble for incessantly trolling Nina Agdal in the lead-up to the fight. Per his own statements, 'El Jefe' will have to shell out upwards of $400,000 as legal fees to fight the case.