"They’re trying to handicap me" - Dillon Danis cries foul as Logan Paul makes weight post-deadline

Dillon Danis is scheduled to fight Logan Paul in this weekend's Misfits Boxing - The Prime Card. However, he believes Paul and the event organizers are not playing fair in the lead-up to the event.

In a recent post on X, Danis accused Paul and Misfits Boxing of allegedly bending the rules to grant the social media star an extra hour to make the stipulated cruiserweight limit for the boxing clash.

Per Danis, although the commission regulating the bout gave the fighters an 11 am deadline to make weight, Paul apparently exceeded the stipulated time to tip the scales successfully.

Watch Logan Paul make weight below:

Furthermore, the jiu-jitsu aficionado condemned the promotion for not facilitating an even playing field for the fighters. He wrote:

"If you miss the 11 o'clock deadline, you've missed weight. I weighed in at 10:15, but Logan still hasn't... He missed the weight but then called Misfits and changed the rules to give himself an extra hour. He’s already got more juice than Tropicana. He missed the weight, plain and simple. They’re trying to handicap me as much as possible."

Paul vs. Danis will serve as the co-headliner to KSI vs. Tommy Fury. According to Odds Shark, 'El Jefe' is a +330 underdog for the match, while 'The Maverick' is a -450 favorite.

"Not trying to get a sue-off": Dillon Danis speaks about Logan Paul's fiancee's lawsuit against him

Dillon Danis has gotten himself in a slew of legal trouble for trolling Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, in the lead-up to their fight. As per Danis, he'll have to shell out nearly $450,000 as legal fees even if he wins the lawsuit leveled against him by Agdal.

Speaking about the situation during a press conference for the event, 'El Jefe' blasted 'The Maverick' and claimed that it's outlandish to sue someone in the fight business:

"You know, at the end of the day, we are selling a fight. We're in the fight business, you don't sue in the fight business. I took it a little bit differently. I thought we were doing something here... Like what the f**k are we doing. I can sue him for a bunch of other s**t, too. I'm not trying to get into a sue-off."

Catch Dillon Danis' comments below (0:27):