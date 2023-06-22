Did Mike Perry commit domestic abuse on ex-wife Danielle Nickerson? Horrific details came to light after 911 call  

Mike Perry is one of the most fearless competitors to step foot inside the UFC octagon. However, his personal life has been fraught with difficulties and complications.

In October 2020, allegations of domestic abuse were levied against the former UFC welterweight contender by his former spouse, Danielle Nickerson. Nickerson came forward with allegations of abuse, revealing specific details backed up by 911 calls, police reports, and court documents.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA #MMA Mike Perry has become the latest UFC fighter to be embroiled in an alleged domestic abuse scancal. sportskeeda.com/amp/mma/mike-p… Mike Perry has become the latest UFC fighter to be embroiled in an alleged domestic abuse scancal. sportskeeda.com/amp/mma/mike-p… #MMA

According to a report by MMA Junkie, Nickerson claims that Perry assaulted her multiple times during their marriage, the worst of which transpired in February 2020. Following a night out in Orlando, 'Platinum' allegedly "grounded-and-pounded" Nickerson in their home, forcing her to seek refuge at a neighbor's house. Perry's mother, fearing for her life, called the police, and reported her son as "violent".

Perry's ex-wife further claimed that the MMA fighter hit her on the forehead and in the face while wearing his wedding ring, leaving a hematoma, while also engaging in other acts of domestic violence. She photographed the evidence of domestic abuse but feared sharing the images publicly. Nickerson filed a protective order against Perry in March, but it was denied by a Florida judge.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Those were the words from Mike Perry's mother to 911 dispatch on a night he allegedly assaulted his then-wife, Danielle Nickerson.



Full story: "He's violent right now, and I'm scared for my life."Those were the words from Mike Perry's mother to 911 dispatch on a night he allegedly assaulted his then-wife, Danielle Nickerson.Full story: bit.ly/2HqMDsg "He's violent right now, and I'm scared for my life."Those were the words from Mike Perry's mother to 911 dispatch on a night he allegedly assaulted his then-wife, Danielle Nickerson.Full story: bit.ly/2HqMDsg https://t.co/dviqABT1vI

Speaking about how her relationship with Perry deteriorated, Nickerson recalled how Mike Perry's behavior shifted considerably following a loss inside the octagon, implying that Perry's erratic emotions and rage issues may have been related to his history of head trauma.

Nickerson tried to work things out with Mike Perry despite the abusive nature of the relationship, but his unpredictable mental state eventually led to her decision to end the marriage.

What did Mike Perry say about domestic abuse allegations leveled by ex-wife Danielle Nickerson?

During the media scrum for UFC 255, Mike Perry addressed the charges of domestic violence leveled against him by his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson. Perry claimed that there was no proof to back the allegations since they were already divorced.

Prior to that, Mike Perry issued a statement denying the allegations and apologizing for his past behavior, citing alcohol rehabilitation as a solution to his anger management issues.

During the UFC 255 media day, Mike Perry answered questions regarding the domestic assault allegations with the utmost composure, stating:

“I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short-term marriage. I’ve said some things in the past that do not put me or what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize.”

Speaking about the day the incident took place, Perry added:

“I did not assault [Nickerson] that night, and I don’t believe that necessarily those allegations were made about the night that that 911 took place, because the night that took place, what happened was Danielle just went over my mother’s house, and I went over to talk to my mother to tell her to come outside and speak to me, and my mom said no, so I was like, ‘What the heck. Can we have a conversation?’ So my mom got upset with me because I was mad that she wouldn’t go tell that girl to come outside and have a conversation with me."

