"Did you plan that" - Ariel Helwani's sly escape during Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis faceoff chaos has UFC featherweight amused

UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo recently joked about Ariel Helwani’s slick escape from a press conference scuffle.

On Saturday, October 14, the biggest influencer boxing card of the year goes down inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The highly-anticipated event is headlined with a double main event, as KSI faces Tommy Fury and Logan Paul goes up against Dillon Danis.

The fight promotion between Paul and Danis has been messy, especially with the latter continuously harassing his opponent’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

The tension spilled over on Wednesday when Paul and ‘El Jefe’ came face-to-face following a press conference. Things escalated due to the WWE superstar throwing a bottle at Danis, leading to a brawl with various objects flying back and forth.

Legendary MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who was conducting the press conference, wasn’t in the mix for long before finding an exit. Fans began making jokes about Helwani’s quick escape, including Billy Quarantillo, who had this to say on Twitter:

“Yoooo @arielhelwani did you plan that escape”

Ariel Helwani seemed to make the right decision, as the flying objects created a decently sized cut on Logan Paul’s eye. As a result, fans began worrying about Paul’s matchup against Dillon Danis being called out. Luckily, the WWE superstar recently said he’s still fighting on Saturday.

If Paul isn’t allowed to fight, former UFC fighter Mike Perry will step in as the backup.

Ariel Helwani confirms he’s "ok" after altercation between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Ariel Helwani’s fast escape kept him out of potential danger. With that said, the Canadian-American journalist made sure to let fans know he didn’t suffer any damage. He had this to say on Twitter once the mayhem of “The Prime Card” press conference ended:

“Guys I’m ok. Thanks for your concern. My 41-year-old cat like reflexes finally came through in the clutch”

Time is running out for Dillon Danis and Logan Paul to exchange trash talk. At the end of the day, the two social media personalities must meet inside the ring for a six-round exhibition boxing match. Paul is listed as a sizable betting favorite, but anything can happen when they start throwing hands.

