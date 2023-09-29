"Didn’t know lil homie was in trouble… again" - Dana White rocks 'free Hasbulla' T-shirt on F*ck it Friday; fans react

Fans are reacting after Dana White rocked a 'free Hasbulla' T-shirt during his latest F*ck it Friday video.

This week's edition saw the UFC CEO taste fried spaghetti and highly reccomended it to his followers. He usually receives attention for the food item he is tasting each week, but this week was different as his T-shirt received all the attention, with many of them curious as to what the social media influencer has done now.

Fans flooded the comment section of Dana White's tweet by asking what Hasbulla had done that led to the UFC CEO wearing a t-shirt in support. Some also took the post and t-shirt as an opportunity to take a jibe at the social media influencer, writing:

"Didn’t know lil homie @HasbullaHive was in trouble… again." [@LlArma_00 - X]

"Wait, Hasbulla is in the slammer?" [@bionicleap77 - X]

"I like the free Hasbulla T-shirt" [@maddmaxx75 - X]

"Free hasbula? He get charged for beating his cat or something?" [@CodeNameKori - X]

"Why does his t-shirt say “free hasbulla". Was he apprehended or something?!" [@Goulhyan16 - X]

"Lolz #freehasbullah t-shirt" [@omrzya - X]

"Hazbulla is a pu**y for abusing animals. Stop endorsing him bro. Endorse Trump and wear a Trump shirt not a fu**in Huzbully your cat shirt" [@TheRealXaosKun - X]

It remains to be seen why Dana White was wearing the 'free Hasbulla' t-shirt, but fans will continue to speculate.

Dana White addresses whether the UFC have interest in Bellator

There has been plenty of uncertainty as of late surrounding the future of Bellator as there have been conflicting reports regarding PFL purchasing them.

During his post-event press conference for this week's episode of the Contender Series, Dana White was asked whether he is interested in signing Bellator fighters should they become available. The UFC CEO was understandably reserved in his response but indicated that he hasn't thought about it at the moment, saying:

"I haven't even thought about it. I mean, if we were even remotely interested in Bellator, we would have been a bidder but there's nothing really at Bellator that's really interested me...I'm not saying that there some guys, but we're really not thinking about looking at that at all right now as far as I know."

