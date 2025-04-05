Diego Lopes names preferred opponent for first title defense if he beats Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, outlines "goal" for this year

Diego Lopes already has revenge on his mind if he gets past Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314. If he beats Volkanovski on the April 12 pay-per-view card in Miami, the Brazilian says Movsar Evloev is the name at the top of his wishlist for a first title defense.

Evloev handed Lopes his only UFC loss back in 2023, which was also his debut fight in the organization. However, since then, Lopes has climbed the featherweight ladder with five straight wins and three finishes. A rematch with Evloev, this time with the title on the line, would be a high-stakes grudge match.

Speaking about the fight in an interview with MMA Junkie, Lopes said:

“One hundred percent, this is my goal... Win the fight next week and I will ask the UFC for the fight in Guadalajara. For me, to defend the title in Guadalajara, Mexico, is special for me, because I’ve lived in Mexico for 10 years. I live in Guadalajara. I have so much people in Guadalajara support me. One hundred percent, I will fight to defend the belt in September.”

He added:

“Of course, this fight for me is important because this guy beat me in the past. But now it’s different. It’s different things. I’m at the top, and this guy, too. Maybe we’ll fight for the title. I’m so excited for the next step, but my focus is on Volkanovski. I win the belt and I will ask the UFC for the fight with Movsar [Evloev].”

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (5:30):

Diego Lopes previews upcoming clash against Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes claimed that his ideal outcome for the upcoming clash against Alexander Volkanovski is a finish. He visualizes the belt wrapped around his waist, celebrating in Miami with his team and longtime supporters.

While Volkanovski brings championship pedigree, Lopes is riding major momentum. Previewing the clash in the aforementioned interview with MMA Junkie, Lopes said:

"I finish this fight... I think the perfect world for me is [to] finish this fight, take the belt, celebrate with my team, my family, whole guys they support me for a long time. "

