"No fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this" - Diego Sanchez says he has finally 'won a round' in his battle with COVID-19

Long-time UFC contender Diego Sanchez confirms that his health is improving as he fights COVID-19. 'The Dream' took to his Twitter account to confirm his improvement. The fighter wrote:

"This has been the fight of a fighters life no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this. It’s been a long fight last night I think I finally win a round with the help of my corner God, Jesus, Holy Spirit & the many candles prayers lit in the hearts of my loved ones #faith."

On Thursday night, the UFC contender had revealed that he is suffering from COVID-19, as well as pneumonia and other conditions.

Sanchez also stated that he has been suffering from blood clotting in both of his legs as a result of his current condition.

Diego Sanchez last competed in September 2020, when he lost a unanimous decision to Jake Matthews at UFC 253.

The 43-fight pro became one of the most divisive figures in UFC history, a claim that peaked near the end of his career due to his relationship with former manager and head coach Joshua Fabia. Sanchez eventually distanced himself from Fabia and no longer seems to be in touch with him.

Diego Sanchez responds to Dana White's claim that he paid a preliminary fighter $750K

Sanchez, who was released from the UFC roster earlier this year, commented on an Instagram post about White's claims that a fighter on the UFC 268 preliminary card earned $750,000. 'The Nightmare' believes the UFC president is lying about such a large pay out.

This was in response to the UFC president's appearance on the 'Pardon My Take podcast,' where Dana was asked about the criticism pertaining to fighter pay in the UFC versus boxing. White responded, saying:

"You know this kid [Badou] Jack, former world champion. He's Fighting this weekend in the middle east, and he's making $75k, okay? A guy who's on the prelims, never been a world champion, and I won't mention his name, is making $750,000."

Dana White has repeatedly been in the news in recent years for underpaying UFC fighters. However, White has defended the UFC's current business model, claiming that his organization pays more to its fighters than any other MMA organization.

