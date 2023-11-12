"Different level” - Islam Makhachev names UFC light heavyweight that will beat Alex Pereira following title victory over Jiri Prochazka

Islam Makhachev appeared to have been watching the UFC 295 main event between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka this weekend.

Following the conclusion of the fight, the Dagestani took to X to share the light heavyweight that he believed would reign supreme.

The fight between Pereira and Prochazka was a much-anticipated affair, given the exciting clash of styles, and the betting line ahead of the bout had both fighters marked at -110.

Following the close of Round 1, Alex Pereira unloaded a series of powerful hooks in Round 2 that dropped 'Denisa' before a barrage of elbows from 'Poatan' forced the referee to stop the fight

But it seems that Islam Makhachev was not impressed by the UFC 295 main event and named the man he believes will take over the division, posting this:

"[Magomedov] Ankalaev skills it's a different level. #UFC295"

See the post below:

Magomed Ankalaev fought for the light heavyweight title on one occasion against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 in December 2022.

The fight was ruled a split draw, causing much controversy amongst MMA fans and fighters.

However, it seems that Ankalaev's fellow countryman, Islam Makhachev, is confident that he will be crowned the champion at the second time of asking.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends touching message to Islam Makhachev after claiming P4P No.1 spot

Islam Makhachev has long wanted to be ranked the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, a feat his longtime friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov achieved during his reign as champion.

But following Makhachev's victory at UFC 284 over then-No.1 ranked P4P fighter Alexander Volkanovski, 'The Great' remained atop the list, with the Dagestani ranked at No.2.

The following month, at UFC 285, Jon Jones returned after three years away from the sport to defeat Ciryl Gane in Round 1 and become the heavyweight champion. 'Bones' then replaced Volkanovski as the best P4P fighter in the UFC, with Islam Makhachev being pushed to No.3.

But in the weeks that have passed since Makhachev's incredible KO win over Volkanovski at UFC 294, the lightweight champion has finally been placed at No.1 on the P4P list.

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram following the updated rankings to share a touching message with his longtime friend, writing this:

"It's an unprecedented case when two fighters, raised from childhood by the same coach, in the same city, in the same gym, trained side-by-side for a long time - become singleweight champions in the best league in the world @ufc. And also both became the best fighters regardless of the weight category of their time.." [Translation via Instagram]

See the post below:

