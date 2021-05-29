Khabib Nurmagomedov announces exclusive giveaway for NFT card-owners 

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to host an exclusive giveaway contest for all owners of his NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens).

NFT or Non-Fungible Tokens are built with the same type of technology as Bitcoin and are used to verify ownership of digital as well as physical items.

According to the Instagram post Khabib Nurmagomedov uploaded, the owners of Gold and Platinum cards will be eligible for a raffle from which winners will be picked randomly.

Selected winners will be able to have an online MMA gaming session with Khabib Nurmagomedov on PlayStation of Xbox. The session will be live streamed on the former UFC lightweight champion's official YouTube channel. Other lucky winners will win unique merchandise signed by 'The Eagle' and a personal video recording by the Dagestani fighter. Both the Gold and Platinum cards are available for purchase on the website of Digital Khabib at $2,900 and $29,000 respectively.

The bidding for the special Diamond Card is still ongoing and has a start value of $290,000. The lucky buyer will get a personal mixed martial arts training from Khabib Nurmagomedov, a photoshoot, and personal gifts from the 29-0 undefeated champion.

Registration for the giveaway will start on June 2.

A closer look at Khabib Nurmagomedov NFT cards

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced the launch of his own NFT collection on March 30.

Read: Khabib Nurmagomedov launches exclusive NFT collection of unique digital cards

The collectibles were meant to commemorate the occasion of Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from the sport, which is why they are valued at multiples of 29 - the number of wins 'The Eagle' has in his MMA career.

"I would like to announce the launch of my NFT tokens linked to unique digital cards: Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Gold and Platinum cards will be issued in limited series and all unsold cards will be burnt. The Diamond card will be unique, only one will be issued," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Special Announcement🥊. I am proudly presenting my own NFT collection of unique digital cards.

👉Checkout https://t.co/Mt21DEYj99 for more info! pic.twitter.com/WUZ3FrBjnS — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 30, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov, although retired from MMA, is clearly not sitting idle. Other than coaching his teammates, 'The Eagle' is also working on building a gym in Abu Dhabi and making a documentary on his life and career.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.