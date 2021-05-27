Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals that a documentary on him is coming out soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov has provided some new details about the upcoming documentary on his life.

In a recent Instagram post, the retired and undefeated former UFC champion gave an update that work on the documentary is progressing at a fast pace..

"The progress towards the construction of the hall in Abu Dhabi is going very well and productively, there will be a bomb by the end of the year 💣 👌 Also, our direction towards the documentary goes by leaps and bounds," Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote in Russian.

Speaking to RT Sport's Magomed Ismailov in February, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about the documentary and said that the production process would take a year and a half to complete.

He also revealed that his team is taking their time with the project and collaborating with artists and technicians from Hollywood, as they are hoping to win an Academy Award for the documentary.

"It will take around a year and a half to put it together. And we are looking to win an Oscar. It’s not just about making a 20-minute video and posting it. We are cooperating with people from Hollywood," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

When asked if there would be a private screening for the documentary, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that it would come out in theaters.

"No, we are not. It will be shown in movie theaters. Because…I believe it’s a good story – A young guy from the mountains who became the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Never been defeated, you know."

Also Read: "We are looking to win an Oscar" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals documentary project details

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov going to compete in MMA again?

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in October last year after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

'The Eagle' cited the passing of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as the reason behind his decision.

The UFC and Dana White had been persistent in their efforts to tempt Khabib back to the sport in the weeks after, but to no avail.

Towards the end of March, the UFC president finally gave in and announced on Twitter that "29-0 it is" for Khabib.

29-0 it is.



He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Also Read: "29-0 it is" - Dana White officially confirms retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov