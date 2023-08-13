Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of refusing to undergo PED testing; continues digging up past scandals despite legal notice

Dillon Danis is scheduled to take on Logan Paul in a boxing match in Manchester's AO arena on October 14. Danis has simply taken his trash-talking skills to another level leading up to the fight, even dragging in Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal.

'El Jefe' posted pictures of Agdal with her former partner Leonardo DiCaprio, leading to a 'cease and desist' legal notice from Paul. However, Danis will seemingly stop at nothing as he has now brought up Paul's infamous video of a suicide victim in Japan's Aokigahara forest.

Image courtesy: @dillondanis on Twitter

Danis also pointed out at Paul's trash-talking skills simply don't seem to be at the same level at least as of now.

Image courtesy: @dillondanis on Twitter

Dillon Danis further went on to accuse Logan Paul of ducking an Olympic-level PED test. Meanwhile, 'El Jefe' has offered to undergo USADA-level testing every day until their bout in October, if need be. Danis wrote:

"Logan also turned down an Olympic-style performance-enhancing test. He wanted to do a urine test the day before, probably to boast about being natural. Any steroid expert will tell you that a scheduled urine test is simple to pass. I'm ready to undergo USADA-level testing every day leading up to the fight."

Image courtesy: @dillondanis on Twitter

Conor McGregor guarantees a victory for Dillon Danis against Logan Paul

While their bond always stood the test of time, Conor McGregor is rallying hard behind training partner Dillon Danis leading up to the latter's October clash against Logan Paul. McGregor recently guaranteed a victory for 'El Jefe' whom he will also be training for the fight.

Logan Paul has also imposed a hefty fine in case Danis pulls out of the fight, citing 'El Jefe's' history of not turning up. McGregor is now plotting a similar fine for 'The Maverick' if he doesn't show up. 'Notorious' recently told reporters while attending the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight:

“Dillon will win for sure. They’re already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I know Dillon years and I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped. I’m guiding him. I’m gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win. So I hope the lad shows up. He tried to put a bill on us if we don’t show up. We’re gonna see. We’re gonna come at him with a bill if he doesn’t show up.”

Catch McGregor's comments below: