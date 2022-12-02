MMA and boxing fans have reacted to a recent clip of Bellator fighter Dillon Danis training on boxing pads.

Danis is set to end his fighting hiatus and step into the boxing ring for the first time when he faces YouTube star KSI. The bout will be a featured main event for Misfits Boxing 4 on January 14.

In recent years, 'El Jefe' has used his friendship with Conor McGregor to gain notoriety and was part of the infamous brawl between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's camps at UFC 229. Since then, Danis has been making a name for himself by trying to antagonize fighters such as Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, and KSI on social media. He recently posted a video on Instagram of him hitting the pads in a sparring session.

Reacting to the Instagram clip in the comments section, one fan compared Dilon Danis' boxing technique to that of Ben Askren, who was famously KO'd by Jake Paul in the first round of their bout last year:

"Ben Askren looked better on pads lol"

Another fan wasn't happy with the idea that another professional fighter could lose to a YouTube personality but admitted Dillon Danis is the exception:

"Another MMA fighter is gonna lose to a YouTuber. But to be fair, the whole MMA community cant wait to see KSI to knock this clown out."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Brendan Schaub weighs in on Dillon Danis vs. KSI

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has backed KSI to defeat Dillon Danis in their upcoming boxing bout.

The back-and-forth banter on social media is finally set to come to an end as the pair have officially locked in their fight for January 14. Danis appeared at the weigh-ins for Misfits Boxing 3 last month before getting into an altercation with KSI and being removed from the building.

Danis was later invited to the ring, and the pair faced off as they announced that their fight would kick off Misfits Boxing's PPV events in 2023.

Discussing the bout on his YouTube channel, 'Big Brown' gave the edge to KSI in boxing but admitted that if it was jiu-jitsu, 'El Jefe' would win in seconds:

"Dillon's not exactly known for his striking. Obviously if it was a jiu-jitsu competition, [he would have] submitted him in three seconds. But it's not."

Schaub added:

"KSI did really well with Logan Paul. So I think he's going to definitely win. Logan lasted pretty well with Mayweather in whatever that was, but he actually lasted. I'm pretty sure KSI is going to win."

Catch Brendan Schaub discussing Dillon Danis vs. KSI here:

