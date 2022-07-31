"[They] tried to pay Hasim Rahman Jr. to take a dive" - Dillon Danis claims to have inside news on Jake Paul "excusing" himself out of the fight

Dillon Danis has accused YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's team of trying to rig the fight between 'The Problem Child' and Hasan Rahman Jr.

In a post uploaded to Twitter, Danis claimed that Paul's team and manager tried to compensate Rahman Jr. for taking a dive in their upcoming encounter. 'El Jefe' added that when the plan didn't work out, 'The Problem Child's team made an excuse to withdraw from the fight.

"I heard from inside the camp of Jake Paul that his manager and team tried to pay Hasim Rahman to take a dive but they rejected it. So then Jake Paul’s team made up a excuse to pull out of the fight."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Jake Paul @jakepaul



I heard from inside the camp of Jake Paul that his manager and team tried to pay Hasim Rahman to take a dive but they rejected it. So then Jake Paul's team made up a excuse to pull out of the fight.

Danis' allegation came in response to a tweet by Paul where the 25-year-old announced that he would not be fighting Rahman Jr.

"First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans.

Paul vs. Rahman Jr. was scheduled to take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, the event got canceled after Paul's Most Valuable Promotions organization released a statement saying that Rahman did not maintain his weight and asked for the fight to be conducted at a higher weight class.

Dillon Danis fires shots at Paddy Pimblett

Dillon Danis has a reputation for making claims without any intention of following through on them.

'El Jefe' recently tweeted that he would finish UFC's rising star Paddy Pimblett in under a minute if the two ever competed in a fight.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute. Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute.

After this statement was made by Danis, MMA broadcaster John McCarthy called the 28-year-old a 'keyboard warrior' and said that 'El Jefe' did most of his fighting on Twitter.

"He's signed to Bellator, and I hope they just let him go. Because he doesn't fight. There's no reason to even have him on a contract, why? His last fight was in 2019 against Max Humphrey. You haven't fought anybody. You don't fight...vDillon, either you're a fighter or you're a keybord warrior... You're becoming the keyboard warrior."

Danis has only competed in two professional MMA fights in his MMA career and has not returned to action since fighting in June 2019.

