Dillon Danis claims Khamzat Chimaev's "style is easy" while breaking down why Dricus du Plessis lost at UFC 319

Dillon Danis recently shared his thoughts on the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319 and boldly claimed that he'd make easy work of the new middleweight king in a potential fight.Chimaev dominated du Plessis on the ground over five rounds at UFC 319 this past weekend in Chicago to win via unanimous decision and took home the 185-pound belt. While many were impressed by the Chechen-born fighter's incredible grappling prowess, it appears Danis didn't see anything special.Ahead of his return to MMA against Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing's event next weekend, Danis spoke to Ariel Helwani in an interview and addressed Chimaev's title-winning performance at UFC 319. He said:&quot;I would submit him [Chimaev] so easy. You don't understand, that style is easy... The thing that Dricus did wrong was, I get what his game plan was. Not giving up and trying to stay against the cage and play guard, but his guard wasn't good enough, that's why he was getting passed into the crucifix... What Dricus was doing when he was not trying to get up and trying to stay against the fence and trying to avoid the submission, he's not making Khamzat tired.&quot;Danis continued:&quot;Usman tried to get out of the position and actually tried to fight him. That's why he was getting tired [during] that whole fight. Dricus didn't do anything to get him tired.&quot;Dillon Danis makes massive claims about potential Khamzat Chimaev fightDillon Danis is confident of beating Khamzat Chimaev in a potential fight and believes he's the &quot;only fighter alive&quot; who could do so. Danis is coming off a boxing loss to Logan Paul in October 2023 and hasn't competed in MMA since June 2019.In an Instagram post, Danis reacted to Chimaev beating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to become the new middleweight king and wrote:&quot;I’m the only fighter alive with the style to strangle Khamzat Chimaev. None of these guys can touch my skillset, that’s why they keep me away from them. Soon I’ll be undeniable. When that time comes, they’ll find out these guys aren’t even close to my level.&quot;