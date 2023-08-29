Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul and Jake Paul are conspiring to get him off social media, shares screenshots

Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers do not get along. Their feud began after Jake Paul's initial ascension in the influencer boxing world, which saw 'The Problem Child' repeatedly triumph against aging, over-the-hill former MMA fighters, prompting him to issue frequent challenges to Conor McGregor.

As a training partner of the Irishman's, Dillon Danis took exception to Jake Paul's comments and began trash-talking him. Things, however, have reached a new level of enmity now that Danis is scheduled to box the older Paul brother, Logan, as he has taken his trash talk to extremely personal lengths.

Expand Tweet

He has repeatedly taken aim at Logan Paul's fiancé, Nina Agdal, which he now claims, has led to the Paul brothers allegedly trying get his social media accounts deleted. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace posted a screenshot on his Instagram story of an alleged request for the deletion of his Instagram account.

While the identity of the person who made the request isn't explicitly revealed in the screenshot, Danis claimed that it's the doing of the Paul brothers. In recent memory, Danis has made several claims about the Paul brothers' reactions to the trash talk he has aimed at Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danis alleged that Logan Paul requested intervention from the event promoter after he continued posting countless pictures and videos of Agdal in the company of other men, attempting to smear her name and Logan Paul's by association. It remains to be seen if Danis will suffer any legal repercussions for his actions.

Who is the backup fighter for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis matchup?

Logan Paul is yet to pull out of a bout, having faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. and KSI (2x) without having to withdraw from any scheduled fight. The same, however, cannot be said for Dillon Danis, who famously pulled out of his boxing match with KSI last year, after reportedly struggling to cut weight and find a boxing coach.

Expand Tweet

So in the event that he pulls out of his bout with Logan Paul, the event promoter has enlisted the services of bare-knuckle boxing star and former UFC fighter Mike Perry as a backup fighter.