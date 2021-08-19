"Let's see if he mans up and takes it" - Dillon Danis claims Michael Bisping has been made a huge offer to box him

Bellator MMA fighter and Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis recently made a bold claim on Twitter. The grappling ace tweeted of a potential boxing match between him and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Danis' tweet read:

"a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let's see if he mans up and takes it"

a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let's see if he mans up and takes it 🤷‍♂️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 19, 2021

It appears that according to Dillon Danis, the wheels are in motion for a potential clash between him and the UFC Hall-of-Famer inside the squared circle. This is highly intriguing and curious, considering neither man has a professional boxing record.

Obviously, Michael Bisping is the better striker of the two. 'The Count' is a UFC veteran who has been through striking wars inside the octagon. His loss of vision in one eye and the ensuing road to becoming the middleweight champion is a legendary tale of heart and determination. Having beaten the likes of Luke Rockhold, Anderson Silva, and Dan Henderson, it's safe to say that Michael Bisping can throw some heavy hands.

On the other hand, Dillon Danis is not a mixed martial artist known for his striking skills. A BJJ black belt who has competed in multiple grappling tournaments before his MMA debut, Danis' forte lies on the canvas. He currently holds a 2-0 MMA record, with both wins coming via submissions. However, he is yet to be tested against a high-level striker with good takedown defense and defensive grappling.

Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis have traded barbs in the past

Dillon Danis has been infamous for being more active on social media than inside the mixed martial arts cage. He has repeatedly taken shots at UFC fighters, both current and former, to seemingly state his prowess.

Not one to be outdone or let something slide, Michael Bisping has thrown shade at Dillon Danis time and again. 'The Count' recently made fun of Danis when the Bellator fighter uploaded a clip of himself where he was seen punching an arcade machine.

It all seems to have begun when Danis claimed he could beat Ben Askren and Jake Paul in a boxing match.

A YouTuber, a wrestler and a jujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science. https://t.co/6xCAbFx2yx — michael (@bisping) January 27, 2021

Danis responded to Bisping, but 'The Count' had a comeback ready.

Big words for an unproven fighter. The 2 ,yes only 2 fighters you’ve faced have records of 2-5 and 2-4😂. Please for the love of god, shut the fuck up and stop embarrassing yourself. Also you had your mma debut in 2018, it’s 2021, 3 years 2 fights? Go shine Conor’s shoes u loser https://t.co/VOmrbR3Cfm — michael (@bisping) January 28, 2021

Michael Bisping went after Dillon Danis in the buildup to the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, after footage surfaced of Paul training with Jorge Masvidal.

Imagine being so insecure about your own fight career which is actually none existent that you have to constantly take shots at fighters outside of the promotion you’re in so you get clout and stay relevant. https://t.co/TYHMpZGtxh — michael (@bisping) January 28, 2021

