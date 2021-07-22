Michael Bisping makes fun of Dillon Danis bragging about his 'power' in latest tweet

In his latest tweet, Michael Bisping has taken a shot at Dillon Danis, reminding him that he is yet to have a significant win in his career so far.

'The Count' has one of the most interesting Twitter accounts in the MMA community. He has some of the most on-point observations, several of which are humorous in nature.

Dillon Danis shared a video of him scoring 864 on a 'punching machine', captioned with "Haters say I have no power." Michael Bisping did not let go of this opportunity to make fun of Danis, and said that this would be the 'biggest win' of his career if he had one at all.

That would be the biggest win of your career, if you had one 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LiVz4BS5If — michael (@bisping) July 22, 2021

Dillon Danis has had two career outings in mixed martial arts so far. His debut bout was against Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in April 2018, which he won via toe-hold submission in the first round. His last fight was against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222, which took place in June 2019. He won that fight by first-round submission via armbar.

Dillon Danis has not competed ever since. However, he has remained relevant because of his social media interactions with whoever is in the news at the time.

In the last many months, Danis has found himself entangled in rivalries with a number of people, Jake Paul among them.

Jake Pauls Road to a Mickey Mouse Boxing Career



Beat a crab🦀

Beat a Short NBA Player🏀

Beat a wrestler👨‍🦼

Facing another 40 year old washed up fighter whos on a 4 fight losing streak and has lost 20 rounds in a row

Bro is 0-3 in my book🤡



still faking ppv numbers🤔 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 21, 2021

Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert and Conor McGregor's longtime training partner Dillon Danis has time and again gone for Jake Paul on social media, including numerous callouts for a fight.

Things escalated between them when Jake Paul posted a foul-mouthed video aimed at the Irishman and Dillon Danis retaliated, among other ways, by bringing up Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend Julia Rose.

In a tweet last month that said "Send me a contract," Dillon Danis called out Jake's older brother Logan Paul as well.

Dillon Danis has also taken shots at UFC heavyweights like Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. Needless to say, most fighters on the roster do not take his challenges seriously. However, it seems like someone recently responded to his callouts, or so he claims.

Dillon Danis shares screenshot of exchange with Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis being Conor McGregor's crony and Islam Makhachev being a brother-like friend and pupil of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the two were involved in the infamous post-event brawl at UFC 229. They have been trading barbs over social media ever since.

In the most recent exchange, Dillon Danis called Islam Makhachev overrated after the Russian's win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

He then went on to post a screenshot of what he claims is a conversation with Makhachev.

