Dillon Danis demands Logan Paul be sued for "allowing a guest to sexually assault" George Janko on live podcast after latter's scathing allegations

Logan Paul has, once again, found himself in Dillon Danis' sights after the YouTuber's former friend and podcast partner made damaging allegations about him. George Janko, the former friend in question, had a recent conversation with former co-host Mike Majlak about a disturbing incident.

As Janko recounts, during an IMPAULSIVE episode, both Paul and Majlak are alleged to have encouraged guest and renowned comedian Bobby Lee to repeatedly touch his groin. This drew Danis' attention, who is now urging Janko to join forces with him in pursuit of legal action against Paul. Dannis wrote:

"Hey @GeorgeJanko, we should sue Logan Paul for allowing a guest to sexually assault you in the workplace and covering it up through editing. Logan Paul is truly a piece of sh*t."

Janko, who once considered Paul one of his closest friends, has since split from 'Maverick' due to a bust-up between the pair. Danis, meanwhile, is still reeling from his disqualification loss to Paul in their previous boxing match. The former Bellator fighter's performance was widely panned.

Danis mounted little to no offense, losing several rounds due to inactivity before attempting and failing an illegal takedown and guillotine choke. His subsequent attempt to punch Paul in the back of his head led to his disqualification and nearly sparked an in-ring brawl.

Dillon Danis is no stranger to legal threats with Logan Paul

Ahead of his loss to Logan Paul, Dillon Danis engaged in an infamous online smear campaign, through which he targeted his opponent's fianceé, Nina Agdal, with slander, alleging that she was promiscuous. This ultimately led to a lawsuit being filed against Danis.

Danis had somehow gained access to intimate pictures that were never meant for the public eye. This heightened the feud between him and Paul. While tensions have since died after his loss to 'Maverick,' he still occasionally throws random jabs at the latter on X.