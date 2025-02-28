  • home icon
  Dillon Danis digs up old sexual harassment accusations against KSI in leadup to their boxing match, fans react: "This build up would be dirty"

Dillon Danis digs up old sexual harassment accusations against KSI in leadup to their boxing match, fans react: "This build up would be dirty"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 28, 2025 20:52 GMT
danis
Dillon Danis (left) takes aim at KSI's (right) past on X/Twitter [Image Courtesy: @dillondanis via X/Twitter, and @KSI via X/Twitter]

Dillon Danis is already doing his best to unsettle KSI before their boxing match later this month. The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist wasted no time in bringing up one of the most serious controversies of the Englishman's past, causing fans on X/Twitter to react with little surprise.

The incident Danis references is from the 2012 edition of a Eurogamer edition where he was accused of behaving inappropriately to several people, with female staff even alleging sexual assault. While Danis didn't make an exaggerated statement, he penned a more direct tweet.

"KSI banned from Eurogamer for life for sexual assault."
Fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on Danis' words, which has become typical of his trash talk as of late. He often digs up the most controversial or emotionally charged moments of his target's past, before giving it a spotlight on social media and hurling insults.

In fact, this tendency of his to use his rivals' personal lives as fuel for the fire behind his trash talk was noted by a fan, who claimed to have even been expecting Danis to do as he has.

"And then it begins. I knew it was only a matter of time. Did they really think Danis could help himself? That's their fault if they believed it"

Another fan echoes this sentiment, stating that even KSI shouldn't be caught off-guard by Danis' tactics.

"KSI should of known that this build up would be dirty"

However, some fans criticized Danis for bringing up an incident from over a decade ago.

"This was years ago lol"

This criticism was repeated by another tweet.

"Those vids are hella old"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Dillon Danis&#039; trash talk
Fan reactions to Dillon Danis' trash talk

Danis' tactics are essentially repeating his pre-fight trash talk with another influencing boxing star in Logan Paul. That saga, however, ended with a lawsuit being filed against him and an eventual disqualification loss when they faced off in the ring.

Dillon Danis and KSI were first paired in 2023

Dillon Danis and KSI have history, with the ex-Bellator fighter first being pegged as an opponent for the social media influencer for a clash on Jan. 14, 2023. They would have headlined MF & DAZN: X Series 004. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition.

Danis withdrew from the bout due to a lack of preparation. Moreover, he took issue with clauses relating to weight in the contract. Over two years later, the matchup has been rebooked, and KSI will likely have a chip on his shoulder.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
