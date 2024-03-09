Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's lawsuit against MMA star Dillon Danis now accuses would-be Everton owner in shocking revelation

Dillon Danis is the main target of Nina Agdal's lawsuit, which revolves around the former's decision to leak many private images of her in the company of other men. Now, a recent development has seen the inclusion of Josh Wander, who is also being accused of sharing explicit pictures of her.

Wander, co-founder of the Miami-based 777 Partners investment firm, is currently attempting a takeover of Everton F.C. and has been highlighted as a potential resource in the lawsuit. So, while Agdal is not suing him, she has identified him as a source of invaluable information in relation to Danis.

According to the Daily Mail, Logan Paul's fiancée believes that the prospective Everton owner took and shared an explicit picture of her after the pair were physically intimate back in 2012. This, the allegations imply, led to Danis coming into the picture, which he used in his previous smear campaign.

If Agdal has her way, Wander will testify against Danis in a Florida court. How things will come to pass, however, remains to be seen. Before his boxing match with Paul, Danis drew tremendous controversy with how often he used Agdal's past romantic relationships as a talking point.

He alleged promiscuity on her part and spent virtually the entire leadup of his bout with 'Maverick' launching virtual attack after virtual attack at Agdal. Danis' tactics proved futile as he made a listless effort against Paul in their boxing, getting completely outworked due to his inactivity.

After falling behind on the scorecards, he attempted a takedown and guillotine choke, both of which are illegal in boxing. Unfortunately for him, he failed both times, then tried to sucker-punch Paul, who had his back turned after the round's end, leading to his disqualification.

What became of Dillon Danis' attempts to sign with the UFC?

In the aftermath of his loss to Logan Paul, Dillon Danis tried to parlay his notoriety into landing a UFC contract, perhaps even hoping that his friend and fellow SBG Ireland fighter Conor Mcgregor would pull some strings. However, his hope of fighting in the UFC was dashed, as Dana White exhibited little interest.

Furthermore, given the UFC CEO's positive relationship with Logan Paul, especially in light of the promotion's global marketing partnership with PRIME, it was unlikely that Danis would ever be signed. So now, months later, he remains promotion-less, with little market value in combat sports.