Dillon Danis earns the wrath of fans for distasteful joke about Islam Makhachev and Dagestan: "How was that slap?"

Dillon Danis is known for his disdain of Dagestani fighters and Islam Makhachev is no exception to it. In a recent attack on Makhachev and his native Dagestan, Danis posted a distasteful comment on a social media post, evoking an angry fan reaction.

ESPN MMA posted about a teenager who was sent to Dagestan by his parents to master the skill of wrestling. The post drew Danis' attention who made a provocative comment below it:

"He gonna come back with a goat as a wife."

Dillon Danis' reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma's comments section on Instagram].

Dagestan is known to have produced some of the best grapplers who competed at the highest level in MMA. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev, Magomed Ankalaev, and Khamzat Chimaev are some of the leading fighters from the region who are acclaimed for their wrestling skills.

Fans reacted to Danis' comments, with one of them writing:

"How was that slap?"

A fan called him out by recalling his boxing bout with Logan Paul and wrote:

"You got beat up by a YouTuber."

One fan accused him of wanting Makhachev's attention and wrote:

"This disgusting human really want Islam's attention so bad."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma's comments section on Instagram]

Daniel Cormier doesn't want a direct title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev recently defended his lightweight title in a historic title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311. He was originally scheduled to face Arman Tsarukyan but the latter withdrew from the bout due to an injury, prompting Moicano to step up and challenge Makhachev.

On the other hand, Ilia Topuria vacated his featherweight title and switched to the lightweight division. He is seeking a title shot against the reigning lightweight champion. Weighing in on the issue, Daniel Cormier spoke on his YouTube channel and said:

"I don't know that Islam should fight him first. For Makhachev, he goes and beats Ilia Topuria, right? People will say, 'he beat Volk, he beat Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Renato Moicano'. Seems pretty good. That's five title wins, but in that they'd say, 'he's defended about three times against featherweights'. Because, at the end of the day, guys it doesn't matter what you do or in high regard you hold someone, the fact that he was the champion in the lower weight class is what's gonna be pointed to."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

