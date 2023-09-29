Dillon Danis gives NSFW reaction to Nina Agdal potentially attending his fight with Logan Paul despite restraining order

Dillon Danis has been engaged in a troll fest with Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, en route to his boxing fight against 'The Maverick'.

Danis' incessant trolling even forced Agdal to get a restraining order against the Bellator fighter. However, the Danish model will potentially attend the boxing match to support Paul.

Suffice to say, 'El Jefe' made good use of the information to launch yet another online attack on Agdal. Reacting to an X (formerly Twitter) post by @HappyPunch confirming Agdal's intentions to be in England, Danis wrote:

"Of course, Logan [is] making her come... she can't be b*****g dudes while she's there."

Paul and Danis will lock horns on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, as the co-main event of Misfits Boxing's Prime Card, which will also see KSI take on Tommy Fury.

'The Maverick' holds a pro record of 0-1. He also fought to a draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition bout.

In contrast, Dillon Danis is yet to enter the ring in any capacity. However, he is undefeated in MMA with a record of 2-0 and is a highly accomplished jiu-jitsu athlete.

As per a report by BOX.LIVE, Paul is a -440 favorite for the match-up against Dillon Danis (+330 underdog).

This means that a $ 1,000 wager on Paul can potentially net users a payout of $1,222.22, while the same bet on Danis could result in a more lucrative sum of $4,300.

When Logan Paul responded to Dillon Danis' trolling efforts with an NSFW statement

Dillon Danis has been keeping up with his mind games ahead of his boxing match with Logan Paul. In a recent promotional segment for the fight, 'The Maverick' reacted to some mean social media posts 'El Jefe' had sent his way.

In one of his slanders against Paul, Danis claimed that the YouTuber had once pulled out of a fight against him. Responding to the claim, Logan Paul said:

"Dillon is the king of ducking. He is the king of pulling out, and to be honest, I wish his dad would've done the same."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below (3:46):